SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares are set to inch
up on Tuesday following an agreement by France and Germany to
tighten fiscal controls, but gains are seen capped after
Standard & Poor's warned that it may slash the credit ratings of
countries across the euro zone.
"Despite S&P's warning and lower than expected U.S. output
data, Wall Street still posted gains. Investors are still
looking to the European summit and European Central Bank meeting
this week to provide clarity," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst
at Hyundai Securities.
Nicolas Sarkozy and Angela Merkel announced a joint proposal
of new policy measures late on Monday, and said they were united
in determination to take any action necessary to protect and
stabilize the beleaguered euro zone nations.
Ratings agency S&P placed 15 euro zone countries on credit
watch negative, a move that could be followed up by a downgrade
within three months.
Concerns of a sputtering rebound in the U.S. economy are set
to further depress the market, with the latest service sector
growth data and new orders for factory goods falling short of
previous expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
up 0.36 percent to close at 1,922.60 on Monday.
------------------ MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:22 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,257.08 1.03% 12.800
USD/JPY 77.80 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,721.55 0.00% 0.060
US CRUDE $100.99 0.03% 0.030
DOW JONES 12097.83 0.65% 78.41
ASIA ADRS 119.24 1.07% 1.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St up but warning on Europe chills rally
*Prices flat as Europe downgrade fears spur bid
*Euro falls after S&P news; summit awaited
*Oil erases most gains on Europe ratings worry
STOCKS TO WATCH
KT CORP
KT Corp said on Tuesday that it had acquired an additional 35
percent stake in Enswers Inc, an unlisted South Korean firm
specialising in video content and multimedia search engines.
POSCO
POSCO shares could track lower after Fitch downgraded the
company's outlook from stable to negative.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)