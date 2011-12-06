SEOUL, Dec 6 - Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday, as ratings agency S&P's move to place 15 euro zone nations on credit watch negative stoked fears of an unprecedented mass credit cut, denting investor confidence.

Losses were led by steelmakers, with shares in POSCO sinking 1.14 percent after an outlook downgrade by Fitch.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.39 percent at 1,915.36 as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu and; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)