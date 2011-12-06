* Retailers fall after weak Nov sales data
* STX shares weak after Vale ship news
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday,
as ratings agency S&P's move to place 15 euro zone nations on
credit watch negative stoked fears of an unprecedented mass
credit cut, denting investor confidence.
"The market is on edge after S&P's moves and is waiting to
see how the region deals with credit issues at key meetings this
week," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.
Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade the credit ratings
of virtually all euro zone countries, including top-rated
nations such as Germany and France, as the region's debt crisis
deepens.
Concerns of a sputtering rebound in the U.S. economy further
depressed the market, with the latest service sector growth data
and new orders for factory goods falling short of previous
expectations.
"We may see the market weaken further and volatility as
futures and options expiry nears this week," Kim added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.81 percent at 1,907.35 as of 0138 GMT.
Retailers declined after data showed sales at top South
Korean department stores fell in November from a year earlier
for the first time since the 2008-2009 global financial
crisis.
Shinsegae fell 1 percent and Hyundai Department
Store declined 2.9 percent.
Shares in STX Corp lost 1.5 percent after parent
firm of STX Pan Ocean, operator of a stricken Vale
iron ore carrier, said on Tuesday it had confirmed cracks in the
ship but that it was unlikely to sink.
STX Pan Ocean dropped 5 percent.
Crude oil refiners weighed as the won weakened,
pointing to higher costs of importing crude oil.
S-Oil lost 1.3 percent and GS Holdings
, the holding company of the country's No.2 crude
refiner GS Caltex, shed 1.5 percent.
Shares that are more sensitive to economic cycles, such as
steelmakers and shipbuilders, lost ground as concerns about the
health of the global economy deepened.
Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 1.8 percent and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine declined 2.4 percent
POSCO, the world's No.3 steelmaker, was down 2.4
percent and Hyundai Steel lost 1.9 percent.
But defensive stocks outperformed. Brewer Hite Jinro
rose 3.1 percent and Nong Shim, an
instant noodle maker, advanced 0.8 percent.
($1 = 1129.8000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)