* Retailers fall after weak Nov sales data

* STX shares weak after Vale ship news

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday, as ratings agency S&P's move to place 15 euro zone nations on credit watch negative stoked fears of an unprecedented mass credit cut, denting investor confidence.

"The market is on edge after S&P's moves and is waiting to see how the region deals with credit issues at key meetings this week," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade the credit ratings of virtually all euro zone countries, including top-rated nations such as Germany and France, as the region's debt crisis deepens.

Concerns of a sputtering rebound in the U.S. economy further depressed the market, with the latest service sector growth data and new orders for factory goods falling short of previous expectations.

"We may see the market weaken further and volatility as futures and options expiry nears this week," Kim added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.81 percent at 1,907.35 as of 0138 GMT.

Retailers declined after data showed sales at top South Korean department stores fell in November from a year earlier for the first time since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

Shinsegae fell 1 percent and Hyundai Department Store declined 2.9 percent.

Shares in STX Corp lost 1.5 percent after parent firm of STX Pan Ocean, operator of a stricken Vale iron ore carrier, said on Tuesday it had confirmed cracks in the ship but that it was unlikely to sink.

STX Pan Ocean dropped 5 percent.

Crude oil refiners weighed as the won weakened, pointing to higher costs of importing crude oil.

S-Oil lost 1.3 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of the country's No.2 crude refiner GS Caltex, shed 1.5 percent.

Shares that are more sensitive to economic cycles, such as steelmakers and shipbuilders, lost ground as concerns about the health of the global economy deepened.

Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 1.8 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine declined 2.4 percent

POSCO, the world's No.3 steelmaker, was down 2.4 percent and Hyundai Steel lost 1.9 percent.

But defensive stocks outperformed. Brewer Hite Jinro rose 3.1 percent and Nong Shim, an instant noodle maker, advanced 0.8 percent.

($1 = 1129.8000 Korean won)