SEOUL Dec 6 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was dampened by S&P's warning to euro zone member states that they face a credit cut unless a credible solution to the zone's debt issues is presented at an upcoming summit.

Losses were led by bank shares with Woori Financial Holdings down 2.4 percent and Hana Financial Group falling 2.71 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,902.82 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)