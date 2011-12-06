BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
SEOUL Dec 6 Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was dampened by S&P's warning to euro zone member states that they face a credit cut unless a credible solution to the zone's debt issues is presented at an upcoming summit.
Losses were led by bank shares with Woori Financial Holdings down 2.4 percent and Hana Financial Group falling 2.71 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,902.82 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group it dubbed "Hidden Cobra," saying the group was part of the North Korean government and that more attacks were likely.