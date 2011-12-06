* Investors wary ahead of euro summit, rate meeting
* S&P rate cut warning to Europe rocks finance shares
* Retailers lag as data shows sluggish private consumption
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 6 Seoul shares retreated on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's warned euro zone countries they
might face broad rate cuts if a concrete plan to address the
region's debt problems fails to materialize at a summit later
this week.
"The news of S&P's rate cut warning weighed on the surface,
but after last week's breakneck pace by which KOSPI surged, I
think the market was looking for any excuse to step back and
take a breather, especially ahead of many key events later this
week," said Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.04 percent to end at 1,902.82.
The ratings agency has placed 15 countries in the euro zone,
including AAA-rated France and Germany, on negative credit watch
in an unprecedented warning, despite an earlier Franco-German
agreement to draw up tighter fiscal measures to rein in mounting
debt.
Banking shares, a volatile sector most sensitive to negative
headlines out of Europe, led the declines, with Hana Financial
Group sliding 2.71 percent and Woori Financial
Holdings finishing down 2.4 percent.
Retail issues struggled as government data released on
Tuesday highlighted a trend of lagging consumption with Lotte
Shopping, South Korea's largest retailer by market
value, falling by 3.41 percent.
Early on Tuesday, data released by the finance ministry
showed that South Korean department store sales had fallen in
November from a year earlier for the first time since the
2008-2009 financial crisis.
Tech heavyweights fell, with Samsung Electronics
ending 2.06 percent lower after reaching an all-time record high
last Thursday, and shares in Samsung SDI tumbled
5.65 percent on concerns of dwindling earnings.
"In addition to last week's sharp gains, winter has
traditionally been a slow sales season (for Samsung SDI) which
explains the significant adjustment," said Jason Kang, an
analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Shares in STX Pan Ocean dropped 4.47 percent as
one of its fleet of iron ore carriers, the world's largest ship
of its kind, lay stricken with its cargo and in danger of
sinking at a Brazilian port.
Retailers were net sellers for a seventh consecutive
session, offloading 128.6 billion won ($113.8 million) worth of
shares, with foreigners dumping an additional 146.6 billion
Korean won ($129.8 million)worth.
The KOSPI 200 index dropped 1.09 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq fell 0.64 percent.
Move on day - 1.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr - 7.22 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1129.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)