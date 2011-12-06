SEOUL, Dec 7 Seoul shares are likely to
retreat on Wednesday, although losses are likely to be limited
amid mixed signals coming out of Europe.
"The market has already exhausted support from positive
European headlines. The European Central Bank rate meeting and
Friday's summit will have little bearing on it today, but there
will be downward pressure due to expiring futures options," said
Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Hot on the footsteps of a Franco-German agreement to enact
tighter fiscal measures to control the euro zone's runaway debt,
a Financial Times report citing senior European officials hinted
at a plan to beef up the region's rescue fund during the
upcoming summit later this week.
But following a warning to downgrade the credit rating of 15
euro zone member states, ratings agency Standard & Poor's also
placed the region's financial rescue fund on negative credit
watch in what could be devastating blow to the euro zone in
leveraging a bailout.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid
1.04 percent to end at 1,902.82 on Tuesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,258.47 0.11% 1.390
USD/JPY 77.72 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.086 -- 0.053
SPOT GOLD $1,727.90 0.01% 0.250
US CRUDE $101.28 0.29% 0.290
DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43% 52.30
ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76% -0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises on EU summit hopes
>Treasuries slip, volumes light ahead of ECB meet
>Euro falls vs dollar ahead of ECB, summit
>Oil rises, weighs EU summit prospects, Iran
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP
Problems at an electrical substation briefly cut off power
to oil and petrochemical plants in Ulsan, causing shutdowns.
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP, HANA FINANCIAL GROUP
Standard & Poor's said it had upgraded the credit rating of
both banks by one notch while issuing a "stable" outlook in its
review of five major Korean commercial banks.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics announced late on Tuesday that it
planned to construct a $4 billion flash memory chip plant in
China.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)