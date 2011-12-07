BRIEF-wallstreet:online CEO Andre Kolbinger moves to chair supervisory board
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
SEOUL Dec 7 Seoul shares opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a broad policy agreement at an upcoming European summit, but gains are seen limited amid continued warnings abut the region's debt burden.
Early rises were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group advancing 1.2 percent, and Hana Financial Group climbing 1.01 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.51 percent at 1,912.60 as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* CURRENT CEO AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANDRE KOLBINGER TO RETIRE FROM MANAGEMENT BOARD AT NEXT AGM AND TO MOVE TO SUPERVISORY BOARD
COPENHAGEN, June 14 Iceland's central bank has cut its key interest rate for the fourth time in less than a year in response to a tourism boom that has strengthened the crown currency to levels not seen since a major banking crisis struck the North Atlantic island almost a decade ago.