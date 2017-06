SEOUL Dec 7 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday on hopes that S&P's warnings of possible downgrades to euro zone members' credit ratings would prompt European leaders to come up with a more credible debt solution at their Friday summit.

Gains were led by brokerages, with shares in Daewoo Securities up 4.19 percent, and Hyundai Securities gaining 3.09 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.87 percent at 1,919.42 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)