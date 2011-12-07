* Investors hopeful but subdued ahead of summit, ECB rate
meet
* Financial shares lead modest gains
* Foreign investors keep dumping, institutions buy for 10
straight sessions
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 7 Seoul shares rose on
Wednesday on hopes that European leaders would bring a more
credible debt solution to the table at a key summit on Friday,
after S&P warned of possible regional rating cuts in the absence
of a convincing plan.
"The market got a slight boost from the summit anticipation
but otherwise momentum was weak, with quiet movement in overseas
markets as well. Where the market goes from here until the
weekend will rely wholly on developments in Europe," said Kim
Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.87 percent at 1,919.42 points.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy assured EU
leaders that only minor amendments to the EU treaty would be
necessary to enable sufficient fiscal oversight to tighten rules
on member states' budget deficit and sovereign
debt.
Ahead of the summit, the European Central Bank will convene
on Thursday for a policy meeting and is widely expected to cut
interest rates and introduce long-term liquidity measures to aid
the region's embattled financial institutions.
Gains were led by financial shares, with Daewoo Securities
jumping 4.19 percent and Hyundai Securities
rising 3.09 percent.
LG Chemicals tumbled 5.6 percent after dropping
by as much as 7 percent on local media reports that it was
planning to spin off its battery division.
"A spinoff would have a negative impact as LG Chemical has
been nurturing its battery business as its new growth engine,"
said Anthony Kim, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
LG Chemical said that no decision on a spinoff had been
made.
Sam Yang Food spiked almost 15 percent on strong
sales of its new line of instant noodle products.
Foreign investors and retailers extended their selling
streaks, offloading a net 43.7 billion won ($38.6 million) and
287.8 billion won worth of shares respectively. Institutions
remained net purchasers for a tenth consecutive session,
snapping up 349.6 billion won worth.
The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.84 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq index gained 0.61 percent.
Move on day + 0.87 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr - 6.42 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1131.2000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)