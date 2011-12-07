SEOUL, Dec 8 Seoul shares may gain
modestly on Thursday on cautious optimism that a euro zone
summit will figure out a solution to the region's debt crisis,
but volatility may grow on the expiration of four types of
futures and options contracts.
Investors will focus on an a EU leaders summit on Friday
with hopes for a significant breakthrough in addressing the
region's debt issues.
"Expectations have been low for the resolution of the euro
zone crisis, but the upcoming summit is key to helping ease
market uncertainty," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.87 percent at 1,919.42 points on Wednesday.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,261.01 0.2% 2.540
USD/JPY 77.63 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- -0.053
SPOT GOLD $1,741.40 0.00% 0.060
US CRUDE $100.49 -0.78% -0.790
DOW JONES 12196.37 0.38% 46.24
ASIA ADRS 119.12 0.67% 0.79
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St edges up with eyes on EU summit
>Bond prices rise as EU hopes tempered
>Euro steady vs dollar ahead of ECB, EU summit
>Oil falls on higher U.S. stocks, EU worries
STOCKS TO WATCH
KIA MOTORS
South Korea's second-biggest carmaker said on Wednesday it
plans to raise production capacity at its South Korean plant in
Gwangju by a quarter by 2013 to meet rising demand for its
Sportage and Soul SUVs.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)