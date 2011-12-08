BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
SEOUL Dec 8 Seoul shares opened down on Thursday, with caution lingering ahead of a EU leaders' summit to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 0.35 percent to 1,912.77 as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert squarely blaming the North Korean government for a raft of cyber attacks stretching back to 2009 and warning that more were likely.