* Samsung Elec hits fresh historical high
* LG Display, banks weak
By Jungyoun Park and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Dec 8 Seoul shares slipped on
Thursday as investors took defensive positions ahead of a
crucial summit of European Union leaders, with losses in bank
and technology issues and institutional selling weighing on the
benchmark index.
"Investors are moving cautiously before important events
scheduled in Europe next week. The market is cautiously
optimistic, but uncertainty overshadows the market," said Bae
Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Investors fretted over whether European leaders would agree
on a plan to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at what has been
described as a make-or-break summit on Friday, while eyes are
also on an expected European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut on
Thursday.
Institutions were sellers of a net 42.7 billion Korean won
($37.92 million) worth of stocks, snapping 10 consecutive
sessions of buying, and retail investors offloaded a net 31.8
billion won.
The Bank of Korea held its key rate steady at 3.25 percent
for the sixth successive month on Thursday amid signs that
exports in one of Asia's most trade dependent economies are
slowing and as domestic demand cools.
"The rate freeze reinforces the view that the South Korean
economy is slowing. Along with that, euro zone jitters are
having a negative impact on the stock market," said Kim
Hak-kyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.37 percent at 1,912.39 points.
Samsung Electronics shares ended up 0.8 percent
after hitting a historical high of 1,083,000 won.
"The overall tech industry outlook is not very strong
through the first half of next year due to global macroeconomic
uncertainty," said Park Hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
"The psychology behind Samsung shares' strength is that,
it's practically the only tech share that's worth buying. It's
still managing to see good earnings despite the challenges,"
Park said, adding that focus will be on whether the shares can
sustain the current level.
LG Display tumbled 5.1 percent on renewed market
rumours of a new share issue, which the flat-screen maker
denied.
Declines in bank shares added further pressure as KB
Financial Group fell 1.2 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group shed 2.6 percent.
While telecom shares, viewed as defensive stocks, gained
ground, shares in KT Corp, South Korea's
second-biggest mobile carrier, bucked the trend, declining 2.6
percent on the delay of its faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
services.
A South Korean court on Wednesday suspended the carrier's
plan to stop its second-generation mobile services and start
fourth-generation LTE services from Thursday, media reports
said.
KT said on Thursday that it would appeal the court decision.
Defensive issues outperformed, with KT&G ending
up 3.3 percent and Hitejinro, a beer brewer and
spirits manufacturer, advanced 2.5 percent.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.5 percent, while the
junior Kosdaq index gained 0.6 percent.
Move on day -0.37 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr - 6.76 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1126.1000 Korean won)
(Editing by Ken Wills)