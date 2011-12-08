SEOUL, Dec 9 Seoul shares are set to open
lower on Friday after the ECB dashed expectations of a bolder
action plan to tackle Europe's debt, failing to deliver a
bond-purchase program that many investors had hoped for.
"Investors have turned pessimistic ahead of the European
summit and we're likely to see falls led by foreign investors as
they offload riskier assets," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market
analyst at Daishin Securities.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates for a second
consecutive month and promised an array of liquidity measures to
support Europe's cash-strapped banks, but optimism was
short-lived after it discouraged expectations that it would act
as a direct lender by stepping up bond purchases.
Also on Friday, South Korea's central bank drastically cut
its 2012 GDP growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy
to 3.7 percent from the 4.6 percent seen earlier, which may
further depress market sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.37 percent at 1,912.39 points on Thursday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,234.35 -2.11% -26.660
USD/JPY 77.66 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.970 -- -0.063
SPOT GOLD $1,704.50 -0.19% -3.290
US CRUDE $98.34 -2.14% -2.150
DOW JONES 11997.70 -1.63% -198.67
ASIA ADRS 115.96 -2.65% -3.16
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
STOCKS TO WATCH
COSMAX
Cosmetics maker Cosmax Inc is strengthening its foothold in
the Chinese market with the construction of a new factory in
Guangzhou, according to media reports.
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won orders from
Malaysia and Saudi Arabia worth $185 million and $330 million
respectively, according to media reports on Thursday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)