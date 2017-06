SEOUL Dec 9 Seoul shares opened lower on Friday as the European Central Bank dashed investor hopes of a bolder action plan to tackle the region's debt crisis, having ruled itself out as a direct lender to governments by purchasing bonds.

Early losses were led by banking shares, with Hana Financial Group down 2.48 percent and Shinhan Financial Group shedding 2.99 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.75 percent as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)