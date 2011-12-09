SEOUL Dec 9 Seoul shares fell on Friday after debt-easing measures by the European Central Bank stopped short of a commitment to buy government bonds, failing to assuage investors' worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Losses were led by brokerages, with Samsung Securities closing down 3.54 percent and Mirae Asset Securities dropping 5.05 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.97 percent at 1,874.75 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)