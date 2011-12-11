SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares are set to open higher on Monday after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules, helping to restore some market confidence, but rises will likely be limited as uncertainty persists. "The market will probably open higher helped by the European agreement," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "But gains will be limited. The European Central Bank remains passive, and a lot of problems are still unaddressed." European leaders agreed in Brussels on Friday to draft a new treaty for deeper euro zone economic integration, although Britain, the region's third-largest economy, refused to join. An agreement reached by European countries for deeper economic integration was a step in the right direction but not a complete solution for the euro zone's debt crisis, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) chief economist said on Sunday. Crude oil refiners such as SK Innovation may be buoyed after oil prices rallied in U.S. trade on Friday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.97 percent at 1,874.75 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 23:12GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,255.19 1.69% 20.840 USD/JPY 77.61 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.063 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,710.99 0.03% 0.570 US CRUDE $99.42 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 12184.26 1.55% 186.56 ASIA ADRS 117.79 1.58% 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St rallies on EU deal but concerns linger >Price fall ahead of crammed new supply schedule >Euro rises but debt worries stay; Fed looms >Oil rallies with euro, equities on EU deal STOCKS TO WATCH NEXEN TIRE Nexen Tire said on Friday it was no longer considering a collaboration with French tyremaker Michelin . DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering said on Friday it had lost an order from a European customer worth over half a billion dollars in a sign of worsening conditions in the seaborne sector and a growing euro zone lending squeeze. STX PAN OCEAN The world's largest dry-bulk freighter, anchored and damaged in a Brazilian port, can be repaired and deliver an iron-ore cargo for miner Vale, STX Pan Ocean said on Friday. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS The world's No.1 memory chip maker said on Sunday its annual mobile handset sales this year had exceeded 300 million units for the first time in the company's history. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)