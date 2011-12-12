SEOUL Dec 12 Seoul shares closed higher on Monday, supported by a European summit agreement to tighten the region's fiscal union and bolster the IMF's bailout capacity.

Gains were led by large-cap technology issues, with Samsung Electronics up 2.94 percent and LG Electronics surging 4.51 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.33 percent at 1,899.76 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)