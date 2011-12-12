* Shares track rises in other regional markets * Market seen boxed in for the week at 1,850-1,930 range * Large-cap tech issues lead recovery rally By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 12 Seoul shares closed higher on Monday, backed by a European summit agreement tightening the region's fiscal union and bolstering the IMF's bailout capacity, but sentiment remained fragile on doubts the measures will prove to be enough. "Headlines out of Europe didn't provide a significant boost to investor confidence and local shares looked to be simply recouping some of last week's losses," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities. "The market will probably flip-flop within a range between 1,850 and 1,930 for the rest of the week." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.33 percent to close at 1,899.76, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Large-cap technology shares spearheaded the rise, with LG Electronics soaring 4.51 percent and Samsung Electronics climbing 2.94 percent. While last week's EU summit signified a leap of progress in forging closer economic ties and providing an extra buffer against debt default, skeptical investors believe such measures are far from a silver bullet solution. On Monday, the South Korean government sharply cut its 2012 growth forecast to 3.7 percent from an initial 4.5 percent, highlighting the damage wrought by Europe's long-running debt crisis despite Friday's landmark deal. "Investors are taking a wait-and-see approach regarding Europe, and the short-term focus is shifting to China's economic planning meet, the (U.S. Federal Reserve meeting), and U.S. holiday sales," said Kim Byung-youn, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Pharmaceutical shares, viewed as defensive issues, rallied with Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co, South Korea's largest drug maker, gaining 3.59 percent. Crude oil refiners posted modest gains after a rally in U.S. oil futures and as Brent crude held ground above the $108 line on robust Chinese demand, with S-Oil up 1.35 percent and SK Innovation finishing 1.2 percent higher. The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.48 percent, while the junior Kosdaq index gained 1.5 percent. Move on day +1.33 pct 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011 Change on yr -7.37 pct All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)