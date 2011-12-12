SEOUL, Dec 13 Seoul shares are set to open lower on Tuesday after global shares retreated and the euro hit a two-month low, as investors began to doubt European leaders had done enough to solve the region's debt crisis. "Shares are set for a steep fall. The momentum from the European summit has lost steam and the focus has now shifted towards fundamentals. The upcoming (Federal Reserve meeting) and China's economic policy meeting are also highly unlikely to yield tangible results," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. The euro fell to its lowest level since October with investors bracing for a mass credit rating downgrade, selling off the currency and bonds of heavily indebted countries such as Italy and Spain. Ratings agency Standard & Poors put more pressure on the euro zone on Monday, with its chief economist saying that time was running out and that the region might need another financial shock to find the momentum to address its debt problem. Technology issues will be watched after shares in U.S. tech giant Intel Corp dipped 4.8 percent on Monday, weighing down Wall Street on a company warning that supply shortages would dent its fourth quarter revenues. On Monday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.33 percent higher at 1,899.76. -----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 21:34 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,236.47 -1.49% -18.720 USD/JPY 77.90 0.31% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.016 -- -0.047 SPOT GOLD $1,666.25 -2.58% -44.170 US CRUDE $97.92 -1.50% -1.490 DOW JONES 12021.39 -1.34% -162.87 ASIA ADRS 115.16 -2.23% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St tumbles on Europe, Intel's lowered outlook >Prices rise as more clouds gather over Europe >Euro hits two month low as summit optimism fades >Oil falls on euro zone worry, dollar strength STOCKS TO WATCH LG INTERNATIONAL GS Retail priced a 300 billion won ($262 million) initial public offering in the middle of the range. Its second-largest shareholder LG International is the sole seller in the IPO, offering 15.4 million shares. SAMSUNG CARD CO LTD Samsung Card announced on Monday that it decided to sell its 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to materials firm KCC Corp STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO LTD STX Offshore & Shipbuilding announced on Monday that European subsidiary STX Finland won a 76 million euro order to build an icebreaker, according to media reports. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)