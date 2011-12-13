SEOUL Dec 13 Seoul shares opened lower on Tuesday as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Shares in Samsung Card fell 3.4 percent after the credit card issuer said it has decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC Corp.

KCC rose 4.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.04 percent at 1,880.05 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)