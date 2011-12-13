* Samsung Card falls on weak Everland stake sale pricing

* Shipbuilders lose ground on order jitters

* Defensives outperform

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 13 Seoul shares ended down 1.9 percent on Tuesday as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

"European authorities' debt measures turned out to be a bit weak, and now the focus is shifting to economic factors," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"Investors are paying close attention to the outcome of (the U.S. Fed meeting) and Chinese central government's annual economic meeting this week."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 1.88 percent or 35.7 points to 1,864.06 points.

Samsung Card plummeted 5.9 percent after the credit card issuer said it had decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC Corp.

The price of the stake sale was "disappointing," K.H. Koo, an analyst at Hyundai Securities, said in a report on Tuesday.

"[The weak pricing] will be negative for investor sentiment for some time."

Samsung Card is selling the stake at 1.82 million won per share, lower than the 2.14 million won it estimated in a regulatory filing in September.

KCC meanwhile rose 1.2 percent.

Shipbuilders extended losses after the cancellation of a ship order prompted concerns among investors that Europe's debt crisis could see more orders being deferred and stopped.

"Should the European debt crisis get worse, the risk of falls in ship prices, the deferral of payments and the delay and cancellation of orders will be prolonged," KJ Hwang, an analyst at RBS, said.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries lost 4.7 percent.

Hyundai Motor retreated 3.9 percent and Kia Motors ended down 2.8 percent.

Crude oil refiners lost ground after oil prices fell in U.S. trade overnight, pointing to softer oil product prices.

"A double whammy of falling crude oil prices and sluggish demand amidst a dim global economic outlook is pressuring refiners' spread margins," said Park Ki-yong, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

S-Oil lost 4.9 percent and SK Innovation shed 4.4 percent.

Samsung Electronics fell 3.1 percent, weighed by Intel's warning that supply shortages would dent its fourth quarter revenues.

Airlines and tour issues retreated as the won hit a two-week low, possibly damaging appetite for overseas travel and boosting the cost of importing jet fuel.

Korean Air Line, the country's top air carrier, lost 2.7 percent and Modetour shed 2 percent.

But defensive issues gained ground as appetite for assets perceived as safer strengthened.

Snack manufacturer Orion Corp advanced 1.2 percent and beverage maker Lotte Chilsung ended flat.

Move on day -1.88 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.11 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Additional reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)