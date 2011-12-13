SEOUL Dec 13 Seoul shares ended down 1.9 percent on Tuesday as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Refiners led falls, with S-Oil shedding 4.9 percent.

Samsung Card finished down 5.9 percent after the credit card issuer decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth 773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC Corp, at what analysts said was a disappointing price.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 1.88 percent or 35.7 points to 1,864.06 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)