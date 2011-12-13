SEOUL Dec 13 Seoul shares ended down 1.9
percent on Tuesday as concerns about Europe returned to the
forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned European
leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Refiners led falls, with S-Oil shedding 4.9
percent.
Samsung Card finished down 5.9 percent after the
credit card issuer decided to sell a 17 percent stake worth
773.85 billion won ($675 million) in unlisted amusement park
operator Samsung Everland to construction materials firm KCC
Corp, at what analysts said was a disappointing
price.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 1.88
percent or 35.7 points to 1,864.06 points.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)