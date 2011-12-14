* Large cap tech issues weight down market
* Defensive issues rally to help limit fall
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 14 Seoul shares fell slightly
on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from
making any policy changes at its last meeting of 2011, which
gave investors little impetus to change tack.
"The market is still under the shadow of persistent
euro-zone debt jitters, but the index has recouped some of its
early losses from bargain bin purchases," said Park Suk-hyun, a
market analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.
"Expectations ahead of the release of U.S. economic data
post-shopping season and possible mass credit cuts in the
eurozone by the S&P are counter-balancing one another, but
signals aren't clear enough at this point to have a real impact
on the markets."
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday warned of the risk to the
U.S. economy posed by turbulence in Europe and left the door
open for further monetary easing next year, but it provided no
hints for any new stimulus measures to counter the chilling
effect of the on-going debt crisis in Europe.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.19 percent at 0220 GMT.
Tech issues led the morning losses, with IT giant Samsung
Electronics down 1.62 percent while LG Display
shed 2.07 percent of its value.
Construction issues managed to minimize its losses after
reports that a South Korean court had suspended the bidding
limitations on government contracts, which had been imposed last
month on construction firms that had allegedly falsified
documents in the bidding process.
Daelim Industry rose 0.21 percent while Kumho
Industrial shares climbed 2.46 percent.
Defensive shares rallied, with SK Telecom, South
Korea's largest mobile carrier, gaining 1.68 percent, while KT
Corp, South Korea's second largest carrier, adding
0.68 percent.
Foodmaker Nongshim soared 3.35 percent while
confectionary maker Orion Corp rose 3 percent.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)