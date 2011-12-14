SEOUL Dec 15 Seoul shares are set to move within a narrow range on Thursday with buying appetite weak amid rising risk aversion and after the euro fell to an 11-month low against the dollar, driving Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

Investors are disappointed the European Central Bank is not buying more bonds of troubled European countries, a move that was widely seen as a requisite next step after leaders at last week's EU summit agreed to strengthen fiscal unity in the bloc.

"There is lack of positive momentum in the market right now, with not much progress seen in Europe," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

"Rangebound trade will probably continue until the end of the year," Kim added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.34 percent at 1,857.75 points on Wednesday.

News rating agency Standard & Poor's affirmed its A foreign currency and A+ local currency long-term sovereign credit ratings on South Korea with a stable outlook may support the market.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,211.82 -1.13% -13.910 USD/JPY 78.05 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- -0.059 SPOT GOLD $1,574.55 0.02% 0.360 US CRUDE $94.97 -5.16% -5.320 DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46 ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St stacks up losses as global risks rise >Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries >Euro hits 11-month low; weakness to continue >Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANDSET MAKERS

T-Mobile USA, the No.4 U.S. mobile service, plans to market the Lumia 710 phone for Nokia to first-time smartphone buyers as both companies push to recoup market share losses of recent years.

STEELMAKERS

Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it had approved the planned $22.5 billion merger of Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Industries, clearing the way for the creation of the world's No.2 steelmaker.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

Samsung Electronics has separated the management structures governing its electronic component and finished product businesses, according to a local media report.

CJ O SHOPPING

Cable operator CJ HelloVision has commercialized the nation's first 1 gigabit-per-second internet service, local media reported. CJ O Shopping has a 53.9 percent stake in CJ HelloVision.

SK CHEMICAL CO LTD

SK Chemical will begin utilising biogas to power its factory in Ulsan to comply with greenhouse gas emissions regulations from next year, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)