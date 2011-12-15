* Institutional, foreign selling weigh

* Refiners tumble on OPEC's output agreement

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Dec 15 Seoul shares fell on Thursday, with buying appetite weak amid rising risk aversion and after the euro fell to an 11-month low against the dollar, driving Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.

Investors are disappointed the European Central Bank is not buying more bonds of troubled European countries, a move that was widely seen as a requisite next step after leaders at last week's EU summit agreed to strengthen fiscal unity in the bloc.

"The Europe factor has chilled investor sentiment. Caution will rule the market for some time, until we have a clearer idea of Standard & Poor's rating decision on Europen countries for instance," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

S&P last week put 15 euro zone countries on watch for potential credit rating downgrades.

Institutions were sellers of a net 48.6 billion Korean won ($42.03 million) worth of stocks, and foreign investors offloaded a net 66.5 billion won, poised to sell for a fifth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.63 percent at 1,827.56 points as of 0203 GMT.

Falls were led by refiners after OPEC oil producers on Wednesday sealed their first new output agreement in three years in a deal targeting 30 million barrels daily, ratifying current production near 3-year highs.

"The view in the market is that oil producers are lowering prices as they foresee slower demand on the back of an economic slump," said Sohn Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

"Refining margins are seen weakening," Sohn added.

S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, tumbled 5.2 percent and SK Innovation, the country's largest, dropped 6.6 percent.

Sectors that are more sensitive to economic cycles, such as shipyards and steelmakers also weighed.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 4.1 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries declined 2.7 percent.

Dongkuk Steel shares were down 2.2 percent.

Defensive issues, however, outperformed as appetite for what was perceived as safer and less cyclical sectors strengthened.

Lotte Chilsung surged 1.1 percent and Hitejinro , a beer and spirits maker, climbed 0.5 percent.

($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)