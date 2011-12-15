SEOUL, Dec 16 Seoul shares are likely to
open higher on Friday after firm gains on Wall Street and amid
signs of strength in the U.S. economy.
"The market today will be helped by strong gains in Wall
Street shares and positive job data from the United States,"
said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits dropped to a 3-1/2-year low last week, suggesting a
weak U.S. economy is gradually improving even though factory
data proved more mixed.
"But whether gains will be sustainable is another question.
The European affair is still in perilous stage," Lee added.
Eyes will be on the won after the South Korean
currency posted a three-week closing low on Thursday, prompting
steep falls in crude oil refiners and airlines in the previous
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down
2.08 percent at 1,819.11 points on Thursday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,215.75 0.32% 3.930
USD/JPY 77.88 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.911 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,568.50 -0.07% -1.150
US CRUDE $93.87 -1.14% -1.080
DOW JONES 11868.81 0.38% 45.33
ASIA ADRS 111.59 -0.36% -0.40
------------------------------------------------------------
>For a change, market ignores Europe,rises on US
data
>US data point to firming economic recovery
>Euro gains vs dollar after 3 days of losses
>Oil falls a second day in volatile expiry trade
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANWHA, TONG YANG LIFE
South Korea's Hanwha Group said on Thursday it was
considering buying Tong Yang Life Insurance.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Galaxy Nexus by Samsung Electronics was now available on
Verizon wireless 4G LTE network.
SHIPPING COMPANIES
Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be weighed
after Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of
shipping key commodities, fell 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ron Popeski)