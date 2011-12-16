BRIEF-Legal & General Group's estimated solvency II surplus at 7 bln stg
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
SEOUL Dec 16 Seoul shares rose on Friday, buoyed by signs of strength in the U.S. economy and a solid bounce in battered automakers, but gains were limited by institutional selling that continued for a second consecutive session.
Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory chip maker, finished up 2.96 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished up 1.15 percent at 1,839.97 points (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* As at 15 may 2017, L&G had an estimated solvency II surplus of 7.0 billion pounds with a 188 percent coverage ratio, on a shareholder basis.
* Says its insurance unit plans to issue T$15 billion ($496.23 million) bonds