SEOUL, Jan 3 Seoul shares may see modest gains on Tuesday after European stocks made a positive start to the new year on Monday, but rises will likely be limited amid the multiple uncertainties looming over global financial markets. "The market will be helped by European stocks' firm gains overnight," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities. "But the longer-term direction is still hard to determine given the many uncertainties," Bae said, citing the ongoing euro-zone debt crisis, upheaval in the Middle East and geopolitical risks following the North Korean leader's death last month. Crude oil refiners and energy price sensitive airlines including S-Oil and Korean Air Line may be watched after U.S. crude oil prices rose more than a dollar on Tuesday on worries escalating tensions between Iran and the West could lead to supply disruptions. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.03 percent at 1,826.37 points on Monday, the first trading day of 2012. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:29 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CH S&P 500 1,257.60 -0.43% -5.420 USD/JPY 76.87 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.876 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,565.41 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $99.19 -0.46% -0.820 DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48 ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St off on last trading day; S&P flat for 2011 >Prices rise on last day of 2011 trading >Euro hits decade low vs yen, more falls likely >Oil ends 2011 up 13 percent, third year of gains STOCKS TO WATCH LOCK&LOCK CO LTD Lock&Lock said it had finished the construction of a heat-resistant glass factory in Vietnam with annual capacity of 10,000 tonnes, according to a local media report. SHINSEGAE, LOTTE SHOPPING Shinsegae and Lotte said Tuesday that they would focus on their online shopping businesses in 2012, with Lotte Shopping setting a sales target for the division of 300 billion won ($260.4 million), according to a local media report. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS The world's No.1 memory chip maker is planning to re-enter the Japanese flat-panel television market next year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday, without citing sources. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)