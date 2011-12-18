SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares are likely to
open steady on Monday as hopes of recovery raised by positive
U.S. economic data should support trade but the threat of
sovereign downgrades in the euro zone limiting any gain.
"Shares are likely to track sideways today after a
lackluster session on Wall Street late on Friday. There is
slightly more upside momentum but the resurgence in euro zone
debt worries will greatly limit any gains," said Park Suk-hyun,
a market analyst at KTB Securities
An early rally in Wall Street fizzled on Friday after Fitch
Ratings placed France and six other euro zone countries on
negative credit watch for a possible rating cut and warned that
a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis was "technically and
politically beyond reach."
The euro zone scrambled to convince markets that its
lingering debt problems were still under control, proposing
measures to provide additional liquidity to banks and offer more
cash to the IMF.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.15 percent at 1,839.97 points on Friday.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:21
GMT---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,219.66 0.32% 3.910
USD/JPY 77.75 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.851 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,598.75 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $93.53 -0.36% -0.340
DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42
ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15
----------------------------------------------------------------
Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe
>Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows
>Euro posts largest weekly loss in three months
>Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP
According to media, Hyundai-Kia Motor Group's market share in
Europe has exceeded 5 percent, right on the heels of a new
report by Fitch Ratings that expected South Korean automakers to
perform strongly in 2012.
HYOSUNG CORP
South Korea's Hyosung Corp said on Sunday that its
unlisted affiliate, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems
Performance Group, has signed a 270 billion won ($233 million)
contract to build eight electricity substations in Qatar.
