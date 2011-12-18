SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares are likely to open steady on Monday as hopes of recovery raised by positive U.S. economic data should support trade but the threat of sovereign downgrades in the euro zone limiting any gain.

"Shares are likely to track sideways today after a lackluster session on Wall Street late on Friday. There is slightly more upside momentum but the resurgence in euro zone debt worries will greatly limit any gains," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities

An early rally in Wall Street fizzled on Friday after Fitch Ratings placed France and six other euro zone countries on negative credit watch for a possible rating cut and warned that a comprehensive solution to the debt crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach."

The euro zone scrambled to convince markets that its lingering debt problems were still under control, proposing measures to provide additional liquidity to banks and offer more cash to the IMF.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.15 percent at 1,839.97 points on Friday. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:21 GMT---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,219.66 0.32% 3.910 USD/JPY 77.75 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.851 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,598.75 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $93.53 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 11866.39 -0.02% -2.42 ASIA ADRS 111.44 -0.13% -0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Wall St rally fades after warnings on Europe >Long-end rally pushes yields to two-month lows >Euro posts largest weekly loss in three months >Oil slips on Europe concern, posts 2nd weekly loss

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO, KIA MOTORS CORP According to media, Hyundai-Kia Motor Group's market share in Europe has exceeded 5 percent, right on the heels of a new report by Fitch Ratings that expected South Korean automakers to perform strongly in 2012.

HYOSUNG CORP South Korea's Hyosung Corp said on Sunday that its unlisted affiliate, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, has signed a 270 billion won ($233 million) contract to build eight electricity substations in Qatar. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Robert Birsel)