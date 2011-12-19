SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares opened down 0.57 percent on Monday as jitters over the threat of credit rating downgrades in the euro zone outweighed hopes of recovery from positive U.S. economic data.

Early losses were led large-cap technology shares, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dipping 2.3 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc shedding 2.26 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.37 percent at 1,814.81 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)