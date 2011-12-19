SEOUL Dec 19 Seoul shares extended their fall to nearly 5 percent on Monday after North Korea's state television reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died on Saturday.

The market's key large-cap stocks tumbled across the board, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, down 3.5 percent and LG Display Co Ltd, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, down 7.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 4.2 percent as of 0315 GMT after falling as much as 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)