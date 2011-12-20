SEOUL, Dec 21 Seoul shares are seen gaining on Wednesday amidst positive signals from the United States and the euro zone, and as worries about North Korea after the sudden death of its leader continue to subside. "At this point, the market is all but free from the shackles of uncertainty regarding North Korea as it recovers from the shock of Kim Jong-il's death," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities. U.S. stocks rallied near 3 percent on Tuesday, boosted by a 1-1/2 year high in housing starts and surging banks shares after the Federal Reserve rolled out new capital and liquidity rules. German business sentiment rose sharply in December, contrary to expectations of a decline and highlighting the resilience of Europe's largest economy. North Korea continues to mourn the death of Kim Jong-il while it isolates itself from the outside world, but there were no signs of added tension or a crisis unfolding as the hermit state prepares for a Dec 28 funeral that is reportedly closed to foreign dignitaries. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.91 percent to close at 1,793.06 on Tuesday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,241.30 2.98% 35.950 USD/JPY 77.85 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.927 -- 0.117 SPOT GOLD $1,613.30 -0.06% -0.990 US CRUDE $97.22 3.56% 3.340 DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87% 337.32 ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14% 3.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance >Jump in US housing starts points to recovery >Euro firms in thin trade, volatility seen >Oil, other markets rally on positive data **STOCKS TO WATCH** DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD Daewoo Shipbuilding is close to winning a 1.3 trillion won ($1.12 billion) order for three submarines to be delivered to the Indonesian Navy. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD Hard drive maker Seagate Technology PLC has completed its takeover of Samsung Electronics' hard drive division, according to media reports. CELLTRION INC Media reports said JPMorgan private equity fund One Equity Partners had decided to invest 254 billion won in Celltrion Healthcare, an unlisted affiliate of Celltrion Inc. ($1 = 1162.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)