SEOUL Dec 21 Seoul shares ended sharply higher on Wednesday, mounting a strong comeback on the back of positive U.S. and German economic data as investor worries about the stability of North Korea after leader Kim Jong-il's death faded.

Gains were led by banking shares and shipping firms, with Shinhan Financial Group jumping 6.3 percent and Hyundai Merchant Marine Co rising 4.53 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.09 percent at 1,848.41 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)