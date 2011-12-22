* Market cheer on ECB liquidity action short-lived

* Tech shares dragged down by Oracle earnings fallout

* Upside seen on automakers, construction shares -analyst

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 22 Seoul shares inched down on Thursday amidst mixed sentiment, as market cheer from the European Central Bank's release of cheap liquidity was met with doubt over how much would actually flow to embattled euro zone countries in need of relief.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank smashed previous demand estimates by handing out 490 billion euros of low cost funds to credit-starved banks, but whether they will flow into needy markets remains to be seen.

"The ECB's new liquidity measures are a positive step, but the effect will be limited so as long as it continues to shy away from being a direct lender to governments," said Ryu Yong Seok, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities, while adding that he saw a few bright spots in the local market.

"Hyundai and Kia Motors are seen rising ahead of earnings reports in mid-January. Construction-related shares also have a lot of upside ahead of large possible orders from the Middle East."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.37 percent to 1,841.60 points as of 0230 GMT.

Large-cap technology shares fell after peers took a battering on Wall Street, with Samsung Electronics Co shedding 0.85 percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc skidding 2.34 percent.

On Thursday, Oracle Corp's fell flat in its latest quarterly results following a string of ominous reports from other big-name tech companies, adversely affecting other tech issues as a result.

LG Electronics Co narrowly avoided losses, inching up 0.13 percent after it announced it had received bids for 97.77 percent of the 1 trillion won ($871.4 million) worth of new shares it had put on offer.

Shares in Kia Motors Corp rose 1.03 percent after the company unveiled its first all-electric vehicle slated for mass production in 2012. Affiliate Hyundai Motor Co also gained 0.7 percent.

Institutional investors were poised for a third straight session of buying, snapping up a net 25.6 billion won worth of stocks. ($1 = 1147.6500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)