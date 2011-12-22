* Market quiet, but doubt lingers on ECB loan plan
* Tech shares fall after Oracle misses earnings target
* Rally among defensives supports market
* Institutions net buyers for a 4th consecutive session
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 22 Seoul shares ended flat on
Thursday as skepticism prevailed that the European central
Bank's offer of cheap loans may relieve the euro zone credit
crunch but would not ensure a flow of liquidity into the
troubled economies that need it most.
"The market is taking a step back after a break-neck pace of
recovery in such a short time, and profit-taking was seen
following yesterday's steep rise," said KB Investment &
Securities market analyst Kim Soo-young. "The market witnessed
some pretty violent movements this week, starting off with a
steep tailspin followed by a sudden jump, and it's simply trying
to stabilise and find its footing around the 1,800 level."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.05 percent at 1,847.49 points on Thursday.
Banks drew on 490 billion euros in the inaugural European
Central Bank tender of cut-price three-year loans and shattered
expectations of softer demand, but uncertainty remained on how
much of the credit would be re-invested in needy markets such as
Spanish and Italian debt.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti faces a key confidence
vote on Thursday ahead of a proposed 33 billion euro ($43
billion) austerity package aimed at restoring market confidence
in the embattled nation.
Technology issues were the biggest source of weakness on
Thursday, with giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
the largest stock on the KOSPI by market value, slipping 0.47
percent and Hynix Semiconductor Inc off 0.94 percent
amid a murky outlook on struggling DRAM prices.
The technology sector was rocked as U.S. software provider
Oracle Corp missed its earnings target for the first
time in ten years, sending its shares down 11 percent and
weighing on peers on the NASDAQ Composite Index, which
fell 0.99 percent.
Defensive issues rallied, with food and pharmaceuticals
companies posting the most noteworthy gains by individual
sector.
Hite Holdings Co Ltd, South Korea's largest
brewer, rose 2.3 percent, while confectionary maker Orion Corp
gained 2.64 percent.
Yuhan Corp, South Korea's second-largest
pharmaceutical company by sales, rose 1.14 percent, while
Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd climbed 14.96 percent on
reports that a new eczema drug was due to be released soon by
the company.
KT&G Corp, South Korea's largest tobacco
company, rose 3.28 percent on expectations of an impending rise
in tobacco prices.
Colder weather and a Christmas sales boost was a source of
holiday cheer for television and internet-based retailer Hyundai
Home Shopping Network Corp, up 3.13 percent on rosy
fourth-quarter earnings expectations.
Institutions snapped up a net 101.8 billion won ($88.7
million) worth of shares, posting a fourth consecutive buying
session.
The KOSPI 200 index index edged 0.05 percent lower
while the junior KOSDAQ index crawled up 0.18 percent.
Move on day +0.05 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.92 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1147.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)