SEOUL, Dec 23 Seoul share are seen gaining on Friday on encouraging U.S. jobless data, but rises are likely to be limited as markets go through a lethargic, low-volume trading period until after the holidays. "Positive data from the United States will boost shares a bit but the market is very quiet right now and trading inactive, so we're likely to see few fluctuations until the holidays are over and activity picks up again," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. U.S. jobless claims fell to a 3-1/2 year low last week while other data released on Thursday showed that consumer sentiment had reached a ten-year high in December, bolstering views that the economy was on the rebound even though third quarter GDP growth was revised lower. The euro ticked up, but outlook remained murky as investors expressed doubt over the potency of the European Central Bank's tender of cheap loans in aiding troubled euro zone economies and their sovereign debt markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.05 percent at 1,847.49 on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,254.00 0.83% 10.280 USD/JPY 78.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.953 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD $1,605.03 -0.05% -0.870 US CRUDE $99.40 0.74% 0.810 DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91 ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011 >Fed discount window loans drop in latest week >Euro bearish trend holds, any rally seen fleeting >Oil up on supply worry, supportive U.S. data **STOCKS TO WATCH** GS RETAIL CO LTD Friday is convenience store operator GS Retail's first day of trading on the KOSPI after the company announced a $262 million IPO last month, pricing the offering at 19,500 won per share. WOORI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Woori is seeking an up to 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) rights offering to bolster its financial buffers, according to local media. Woori has denied the reports. ($1 = 1156.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)