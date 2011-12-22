SEOUL, Dec 23 Seoul share are seen gaining
on Friday on encouraging U.S. jobless data, but rises are likely
to be limited as markets go through a lethargic, low-volume
trading period until after the holidays.
"Positive data from the United States will boost shares a
bit but the market is very quiet right now and trading inactive,
so we're likely to see few fluctuations until the holidays are
over and activity picks up again," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market
analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
U.S. jobless claims fell to a 3-1/2 year low last week while
other data released on Thursday showed that consumer sentiment
had reached a ten-year high in December, bolstering views that
the economy was on the rebound even though third quarter GDP
growth was revised lower.
The euro ticked up, but outlook remained murky as investors
expressed doubt over the potency of the European Central Bank's
tender of cheap loans in aiding troubled euro zone economies and
their sovereign debt markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.05 percent at 1,847.49 on Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,254.00 0.83% 10.280
USD/JPY 78.13 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.953 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD $1,605.03 -0.05% -0.870
US CRUDE $99.40 0.74% 0.810
DOW JONES 12169.65 0.51% 61.91
ASIA ADRS 113.01 0.96% 1.07
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Rally brings S&P closer to break-even for 2011
>Fed discount window loans drop in latest week
>Euro bearish trend holds, any rally seen fleeting
>Oil up on supply worry, supportive U.S. data
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
GS RETAIL CO LTD
Friday is convenience store operator GS Retail's first day of
trading on the KOSPI after the company announced a $262 million
IPO last month, pricing the offering at 19,500 won per
share.
WOORI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Woori is seeking an up to 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) rights
offering to bolster its financial buffers, according to local
media. Woori has denied the reports.
($1 = 1156.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)