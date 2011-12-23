SEOUL Dec 23 Seoul shares opened up 0.74 percent on Friday, boosted as positive U.S. jobless data fostered hopes of an economic recovery.

Gains were led by shipmakers, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co climbing 2.12 percent, while shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilding company, rose 1.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.88 percent at 1,863.69 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)