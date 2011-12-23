* Signs of recovery in U.S. data spark modest year-end rally

* Refiners, petrochemicals lead gains on strong oil price

* GS Retail IPO shares nearly 15 percent higher than bid level

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 23 Seoul shares rose on Friday, wrapping up the last full trading week of the year on a high note despite market shock following the news of North Korean Kim Jong-il's death on Monday, encouraged by U.S. data that signaled economic recovery.

"U.S. data provided the market with a lot of momentum, especially from foreign investors who led purchases in both spots and futures. Volume was heavier on programme trading as investors perceived spots to be more undervalued," said Choi Chang-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment.

"Looking ahead, the focus will shift to Christmas sales while the ongoing European debt crisis takes a backseat."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.07 percent to close at 1,867.22 points.

The main index posted a weekly gain of 1.5 percent, bouncing back in force afer tumbling as much as 4.87 percent on Monday when Kim Jong-il's death was announced.

The number of Americans who filed for jobless benefit claims dropped to a 3-1/2 year floor last week, fostering hopes that the U.S. economy is poised for a rebound.

Gains were led by refiners and petrochemical firms supported by strong oil prices, with shares in SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's largest refiner, up 1.68 percent and S-Oil, the country's third-largest, surging 2.88 percent.

LG Chem jumped 4.38 percent following modest gains in the morning, after the company said it had no plans to spin off its battery business.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rose 2.99 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries was up 2.23 percent.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 1.27 percent after the company said its two European subsidiaries won an order for two cruise ships and a patrol vessel.

On its first day of trading shares in GS Retail ended 14.87 percent higher than its IPO price of 19,500 won, brushing off concerns that it might be overvalued.

"Only about 20 percent of GS Retail's total IPO volume was traded today, and gains were made more pronounced by light activity in the market," said Kim Ki-young, an analyst at SK Securities.

"Authorities are seeking to implement price regulations for department stores and supermarkets, but convenience stores are not being targeted for now, which is why investors are confident about its outlook," he added.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc gained 2.6 percent after Choi Tae-Won, CEO of controlling stake owner SK Group visited a Hynix plant on Friday and promised to pursue a growth-oriented strategy and bolster R&D capabilities, raising expectations of fresh capital injections.

Foreign investors snapped up a net 191.9 billion won ($166.0 million) worth of shares, while institutional investors bought 94.6 billion won.

The KOSPI 200 index closed up 1.17 percent and the junior KOSDAQ index ended 0.16 percent higher.

Move on day +1.07 pct

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -8.97 pct

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1156.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)