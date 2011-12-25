SEOUL, Dec 26 Seoul shares are seen higher on Monday, as better than expected U.S. data sparked a Santa rally on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 index into positive territory for the year. "We expect to see a quiet, yet cheery holiday market on the back of positive U.S. data all the way up to the end of the year in the absence of any new risk factors," said Park Hyung-jung, an analyst Meritz Securities. New U.S. single family home sales rose to a seven-month high in November and the supply of houses in he market was the lowest in 5-1/2 years, giving hopes for recovery in the sector.[ID::nL1E7NNN3B] The latest in a string of positive indicators for the U.S. economy helped the benchmark S&P 500 index gain nearly 5 percent over its four-day winning streak, pushing it slightly higher for the year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.07 percent higher to close at 1,867.22 points on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,265.33 0.9% 11.330 USD/JPY 78.04 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.021 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,609.24 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $99.68 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35 ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Santa rally puts S&P 500 up for the year >Prices drop as investors offload recent supply >Dollar selling likely on year-end adjustment >Seoul shares end week on high note on U.S. data **STOCKS TO WATCH** WOONGJIN ENERGY Woongjin Energy's deal to supply Hyundai Heavy Industries with silicon wafers for electric battery use has been terminated, according to media reports. KUMHO INDUSTRIAL CO LTD Local media reported Kumho Industrial had chosen a consortium of brokerage firms to handle its sale of stakes in Daewoo Engineering & Construction and other company holdings. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)