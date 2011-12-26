SEOUL Dec 26 Seoul shares opened up 0.31 percent on Monday, bolstered after a string of positive U.S. data pushed Wall Street higher and the S&P 500 ventured into positive territory for the year.

Petrochemical shares led gains shortly after the market open, with LG Chem climbing 1.5 percent and OCI Chemical Co rising 1.65 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) was up 0.33 percent at 1,873.33 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)