* Christmas cheer fizzles as investor turn wary eye on Europe

* Shipbuilders lead broad market fall

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Dec 26 Seoul shares edged down on Monday, as holiday celebrations from a string of positive U.S. data were cut short by lingering doubts on the sustainability of a recovery amidst the unresolved debt crisis in Europe.

"Programme selling was the main drag on the index today, and despite the optimistic U.S. data, foreign investors aren't ready to reenter the market in force as long as the (European Central Bank) isn't taking more concrete measures," said Lee Kyung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Trading was subdued with many regional and global financial markets closed on Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent as of 0235 GMT.

Losses were led by shipbuilders, seen as most sensitive to economic downswings, with Hyundai Heavy Industries losing 2.36 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering dipped 3.88 percent.

Woongjin Energy tumbled 6.92 percent on reports that its contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co to supply silicon wafers for use in solar batteries had been scrapped.

GS Retail was a rare bright spot, soaring 8.04 percent on its second day of trading as the convenience store operator was seen benefitting from expected tighter pricing regulations on large retail stores.

Shares in Daum Communications Corp, the operator of South Korea's second largest Internet portal, inched up 0.16 percent, riding positive expecations for a foray into the online gaming market.

Firms with industrial ties to North Korea gained on hopes that a condolence visit by South Korea's former first lady to Pyongyang after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il would thaw tensions and promote cooperation. Kwangmyung Electronics gained 2.54 percent.

Foreign investors bought a net 18.1 billion won ($15.7 million) worth of shares while institutions were sellers, offloading a net 62.4 billion won worth. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)