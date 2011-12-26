(Repeats to fix typo in second paragraph) * Institutions snap buying streak, weighs on quiet market * Shipbuilders lead falls on order delays, murky outlook * Investors cautious, seen digging in for the holidays By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 26 Seoul shares slid lower on Monday as lax year-end sentiment received little support from signs of economic recovery in the United States, with trading choppy as many markets remained closed for the holidays. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.56 percent lower at 1,856.70 points. "Investors are entrenching themselves for the holidays, and news out of the United States did little to budge them out of their conservative positions, especially with the Chinese stock markets struggling as of late," said Bae Sung-Young, a market analyst from Hyundai Securities. Institutional selling weighed down on a lightly traded market, with institutions disposing of 50.8 billion won ($44.2 million) worth of shares, snapping a five-session buying streak. Shipbuilders posted sharp losses, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd skidding 3.88 percent after the company said on Friday that a client in the Oceania region requested a delivery delay of one drillship worth 697.3 billion won. Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, fell 2.18 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co shed 2.93 percent. Woongjin Energy tumbled 7.02 percent on reports that its contract to supply Hyundai Heavy Industries and two other firms with solar cell wafers had been scrapped. GS Retail extended gains on its second day of trading, rallying 6.25 percent after the company said it would consider the purchase of a controlling stake in electronics retailer Himart Co if it receives a bidding invitation from its seller. Shares in KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile carrier, edged out peers, inching up 0.39 percent after the company said it received court approval to terminate its legacy 2G network, paving the way for an expansion of its 4G LTE services. Large-cap shares posted marginal losses, with Samsung Electronics Co drifting down 0.19 percent, while Hyundai Motor Co retreated 0.23 percent. Just after the financial markets closed, Samsung Electronics said that its board had approved to buy the entire stake in its joint LCD venture with Sony Corp for 1.08 trillion Korean won ($939.0 million). Some defensive issues eked out gains, with beverage giant Lotte Chilsung rising 1.34 percent. The KOSPI 200 index fell 0.65 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index inched down 0.2 percent. Move on day -0.56 pct 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011 Change on yr -9.47 pct All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)