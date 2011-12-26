SEOUL Dec 26 Seoul shares edged lower on Monday, led by an institutional selloff amidst a light trading session, with many financial markets closed for an extended Christmas holiday.

Losses were led by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd dropping 3.88 percent, and Hyundai Heavy Industries down 2.18 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.56 percent lower at 1,856.70 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)