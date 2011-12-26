SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares are seen flat on Tuesday following the closure of many global financial markets on Monday, as investors take to the sidelines in what is expected to be another quiet, year-end session. "Shares are expected to drift sideways as passive interests prevail in typical year-end fashion, and as many stock markets were closed for the holidays yesterday, providing no dynamic whatsoever," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Investors are hoping for a sales windfall that would boost the U.S. economy as Monday was expected to be the third-busiest shopping day of the holiday season, with consumers seeking out bargain bin purchases. But persistent euro zone jitters have taken a toll, with South Korea's key consumer sentiment index falling sharply in December on worries about a sovereign debt crisis and slowing global economy, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.56 percent lower at 1,856.70 points on Monday. ---------------- MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:23 GMT ----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,265.33 0.9% 11.330 USD/JPY 77.97 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.021 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,604.96 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $99.68 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 12294.00 1.02% 124.35 ASIA ADRS 113.61 0.53% 0.60 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Santa rally puts S&P 500 up for the year >Prices drop as investors offload recent supply >Euro holds above 2011 low vs dollar >Oil rises on supply worries, supportive data **STOCKS TO WATCH** SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO Sony Corp has agreed to sell its entire stake in an LCD joint venture with Samsung Electronics to the South Korean company for $940 million. DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP Local media reported Daewoo International had consulted external parties on the use of its estimated 24 percent, 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) stake in unlisted insurer Kyobo Life, following rumors Daewoo would put it up for sale. KUMHO PETROCHEMICALS CO LTD According to local media reports, creditors are demanding Kumho Petrochemicals sell its 13.8 percent stake in Asiana Airlines as part of restructuring efforts to separate the firm from parent Kumho Asiana Group. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)