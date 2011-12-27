* Rangebound trading disrupted by rumor of Kim Jong-un's
death
* Shipbuilders extend losses on deteriorating outlook
* KOSPI seen close to 15-day moving average
By Joonhee Yu
Dec 27 Seoul shares pared losses after
briefly sliding on market rumors of new North Korean leader Kim
Jong-un's death, in a market that was otherwise steady as global
financial markets were closed for an extended holiday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.65 percent at 1,844.58 points as of 0237 GMT.
The main index was flat and rangebound for much of the early
trade before briefly plummeting as much as 2.33 percent on
short-lived market rumors about new leader Kim Jong-un's death.
"There was a flurry of sell orders in stock futures after
brief rumors about Kim Jong-un's death and its weight on the
index was amplified by the fact that trading was so thin today,
but otherwise it was a calm market," said Yoo Soo-min, a market
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
After a rollercoaster ride last week in the wake of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death, the index is now sitting just
below its 15-day moving average of 1,854.48.
Shipbuilders led the falls, extending losses as the outlook
on global demand conditions continue to deteriorate.
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipmaker, lost 2.04 percent while fourth-largest builder STX
Offshore & Shipbuilding, slid 3.02 percent.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics tumbled to its lowest
level in nearly one month, shedding 5.54 percent after the
company agreed to sell its stake in the LED joint venture with
Samsung Electronics for a sum that many analysts view as
undervalued.
Shinhan Financial Group gained 0.86 percent
after the company said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy the
troubled Tomato Savings Bank, although the value of the deal was
not disclosed.
Samsung Electronics was up 0.47 percent after
Sony Corp agreed on Monday to sell its entire stake in
their joint LCD venture to the South Korean firm for $940
million.
Shares in Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd were down
3.22 percent on reports that its creditors were demanding the
firm to sell off its stake in Asiana Airlines as part of an
ongoing motion to separate the company from its parent corporate
body, Kumho-Asiana Group.
Asiana Airlines shares also tumbled 3.38 percent
following the news.
Kumho Petrochemical officially denied that it was
considering the sale via public filing exchange.
Defensive issues struggled, with mobile carrier LG UPlus
highlighting the retreat with a fall of 3.61
percent, while SK Telecom, South Korea's largest
mobile service provider, dipped 1.3 percent.
Institutions snapped up a net 64.4 billion won ($56.0
million) worth of shares while foreigners bought a net 40.3
billion won worth.
($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)