* Rangebound trading disrupted by rumor of Kim Jong-un's death

* Shipbuilders extend losses on deteriorating outlook

* KOSPI seen close to 15-day moving average

By Joonhee Yu

Dec 27 Seoul shares pared losses after briefly sliding on market rumors of new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's death, in a market that was otherwise steady as global financial markets were closed for an extended holiday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.65 percent at 1,844.58 points as of 0237 GMT.

The main index was flat and rangebound for much of the early trade before briefly plummeting as much as 2.33 percent on short-lived market rumors about new leader Kim Jong-un's death.

"There was a flurry of sell orders in stock futures after brief rumors about Kim Jong-un's death and its weight on the index was amplified by the fact that trading was so thin today, but otherwise it was a calm market," said Yoo Soo-min, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

After a rollercoaster ride last week in the wake of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death, the index is now sitting just below its 15-day moving average of 1,854.48.

Shipbuilders led the falls, extending losses as the outlook on global demand conditions continue to deteriorate.

Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipmaker, lost 2.04 percent while fourth-largest builder STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, slid 3.02 percent.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics tumbled to its lowest level in nearly one month, shedding 5.54 percent after the company agreed to sell its stake in the LED joint venture with Samsung Electronics for a sum that many analysts view as undervalued.

Shinhan Financial Group gained 0.86 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy the troubled Tomato Savings Bank, although the value of the deal was not disclosed.

Samsung Electronics was up 0.47 percent after Sony Corp agreed on Monday to sell its entire stake in their joint LCD venture to the South Korean firm for $940 million.

Shares in Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd were down 3.22 percent on reports that its creditors were demanding the firm to sell off its stake in Asiana Airlines as part of an ongoing motion to separate the company from its parent corporate body, Kumho-Asiana Group.

Asiana Airlines shares also tumbled 3.38 percent following the news.

Kumho Petrochemical officially denied that it was considering the sale via public filing exchange.

Defensive issues struggled, with mobile carrier LG UPlus highlighting the retreat with a fall of 3.61 percent, while SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, dipped 1.3 percent.

Institutions snapped up a net 64.4 billion won ($56.0 million) worth of shares while foreigners bought a net 40.3 billion won worth. ($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)