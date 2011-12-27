* Speculation on North Korea breaks holiday lull
* Retail investors, program sales weigh
* Brokerages lead losses
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 27 Seoul shares sagged on
Tuesday, paring losses after a steep downswing in early trade on
what analysts said were rumors ranging from the death of new
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to trading anomolies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.79 percent at 1,842.02 points.
The index briefly dipped as low as 2.33 percent during early
trade when the rumors began circulating in the market, according
to analysts, with the downturn exaggerated by low trading
volume.
"The market is so thin right now that even a slight tilt in
the pairing of buying and selling orders is enough to cause
violent fluctuations, which we witnessed today," said Park
Seung-jin, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
The 51-point range gap between the intraday session high and
low was the widest in almost six weeks, with the exception of
Dec. 19, when late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death was
announced.
Offshore investors were net purchasers for a third
consecutive session, snapping up 204.1 billion won ($177.5
million) worth of shares, but retailers dumped a net 207.8
billion won worth and the market saw program sales of 43.9
billion won.
Brokerages led the retreat, with Mirae Asset Securities
stumbling 3.36 percent, while Woori Investment &
Securities fell 1.85 percent.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
reversed early losses of nearly 3 percent to inch up 0.2
percent, after the company maintained its previous sales target
of $11 billion in 2012 and said it expected business conditions
to improve in 2013.
Shares in Samsung Electro Mechanics Co Ltd
plummeted 6.81 percent to post a fresh one-month low, after the
company agreed to sell its stake in a joint LED ventures with
Samsung Electronics for less than what investors
expected.
Samsung Electronics was the lone gainer among
tech heavyweights, edging up 0.66 percent after Sony Corp
said it would sell its 50 percent stake in a joint LCD
venture with Samsung Electronics for $940 million.
Borneo International Furniture Co, South Korea's
largest furniture company, dove 7.27 percent and has shed nearly
25 percent of its value over the last three sessions on reports
Swedish home products giant IKEA was preparing to enter the
Korean market.
Telecommunication shares lagged, with LG UPlus
sliding 3.87 percent and SK Telecom falling 1.95
percent.
The KOSPI 200 index closed 0.76 percent lower while
the junior KOSDAQ dipped 1.94 percent.
European and some Asian markets, including Hong Kong and
Australia, were closed on Tuesday .
Move on day -0.79 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -10.18 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1150.2000 Korean won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)