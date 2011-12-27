SEOUL Dec 28 Seoul shares are seen higher
on Wednesday as the market looks to recover from losses stemming
from short-lived speculation on Tuesday, encouraged by favorable
U.S. economic data.
"Macro indicators in the United States painted a positive
picture and with no new risk factors coming into play, the index
will probably stage a limited rebound," said Hyundai Securities
market analyst Bae Sung-young.
The market dipped as much as 2.33 percent on Tuesday after
holding steady in early trade when negative rumors about the
North Korean leadership and trading anomalies circulated among
traders.
U.S. consumer confidence beat expectations to hit an eight
month high in December, reflecting improvements in the labor
market after jobless benefits applications dropped to a 3-1/2
year low last week.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.79 percent lower at 1,842.02 points on Tuesday.
---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT----------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,265.43 0.01% 0.100
USD/JPY 77.86 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- -0.019
SPOT GOLD $1,592.03 -0.02% -0.260
US CRUDE $101.34 1.67% 1.660
DOW JONES 12291.35 -0.02% -2.65
ASIA ADRS 112.80 -0.71% -0.81
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade
>Prices edge higher in light trading
>Italy debt auction eyed; U.S. watching yuan
>Rumours drive Seoul shares lower in thin volume
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD
Logistics firm Hyundai Glovis announced a 1.33
trillion won ($1.15 billion) contract with Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp to transport
automobile exports.
UNISON CO LTD
According to media reports, Unison Co, a power
generation equipment producer, has received cancellation
requests on three overseas contracts worth a combined nearly
$212 million.
HANKOOK TIRE
Hyosung Group sold its entire 0.99 percent stake, or 1.5 million
shares, in Hankook Tire on the stock market Tuesday,
local media said.
($1 = 1158.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)