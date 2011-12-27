SEOUL Dec 28 Seoul shares are seen higher on Wednesday as the market looks to recover from losses stemming from short-lived speculation on Tuesday, encouraged by favorable U.S. economic data.

"Macro indicators in the United States painted a positive picture and with no new risk factors coming into play, the index will probably stage a limited rebound," said Hyundai Securities market analyst Bae Sung-young.

The market dipped as much as 2.33 percent on Tuesday after holding steady in early trade when negative rumors about the North Korean leadership and trading anomalies circulated among traders.

U.S. consumer confidence beat expectations to hit an eight month high in December, reflecting improvements in the labor market after jobless benefits applications dropped to a 3-1/2 year low last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.79 percent lower at 1,842.02 points on Tuesday.

---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT----------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,265.43 0.01% 0.100 USD/JPY 77.86 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD $1,592.03 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE $101.34 1.67% 1.660 DOW JONES 12291.35 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 112.80 -0.71% -0.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade >Prices edge higher in light trading >Italy debt auction eyed; U.S. watching yuan >Rumours drive Seoul shares lower in thin volume

**STOCKS TO WATCH**

HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO LTD

Logistics firm Hyundai Glovis announced a 1.33 trillion won ($1.15 billion) contract with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp to transport automobile exports.

UNISON CO LTD

According to media reports, Unison Co, a power generation equipment producer, has received cancellation requests on three overseas contracts worth a combined nearly $212 million.

HANKOOK TIRE

Hyosung Group sold its entire 0.99 percent stake, or 1.5 million shares, in Hankook Tire on the stock market Tuesday, local media said. ($1 = 1158.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)