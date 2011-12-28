* Last annual dividend payments spark profit-taking
* Telecoms lead fall, but sentiments remain on the upside
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 28 Seoul shares fell on
Wednesday, as investors cashed out following the last dividend
payments before the end of the year, but positive U.S. data
helped limit losses.
Improving labor market conditions pushed U.S. consumer
confidence to an eight month high in December although weak
housing prices and mixed manufacturing data remained a source of
caution.
"The index is holding on pretty well considering the loss of
share appeal on the ex-dividend date, with trading light for the
holidays and euro zone debt worries out of sight until the new
year," said Won Sang-pil, a market analyst at Tong Yang
Securities.
"Historically, losses associated with ex-dividend date
profit-taking were fully recovered within a week," he added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.98 percent to 1,824.06 points as of 0225 GMT.
Shares with high dividend yields suffered the most, notably
in the telecommunications sector.
SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service
provider, tumbled 5.96 percent, while No. 2 KT Corp
fell 3.98 percent.
"The government keeps on talking about price cuts, and since
3G and 2G services are the mainstay among most handset users, it
seems the benefits of Long Term Evolution services will not be
reflected until the third quarter of next year," said Jonathan
Park, a media market analyst at Hanwha Securities Research
Center.
Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.44 percent after
it said in a filing that it had decided on 350 billion won
($302.1 million) worth of total dividend payments.
Shares in Hanjin Shipping soared 11.21 percent
on rosy industry forecasts following the formation of a major
vessel alliance that is expected to boost shipping efficiency.
On Wednesday, North Korea will hold a funeral procession for
the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, closing a chapter in
the deceased ruler's 14-year reign and paving the way for his
son, Kim Jong-un, to take control of the unpredictable hermit
state.
Institutions sold a net 143.1 billion won worth of shares,
while offshore investors were poised to buy for a fourth
consecutive session, snapping up a net 43.1 billion won worth.
($1 = 1158.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)