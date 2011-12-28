* Ex-dividend day sparks profit-taking
* Telecoms lead losses among high yield shares
* Institutions net buyers for 4th straight session
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Dec 28 Seoul shares dipped on
Wednesday as profit-seekers cashed in following the last
dividend payments of the year, although losses were capped by
light trading and positive U.S. data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
0.92 percent lower at 1,825.12 points.
"Investors were seen cashing in on ex-dividend day and
settling their books and accounts as they approach the end of
the year, and following through on adjustments after last week's
steep gains," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at KB
Investment & Securities.
A business lobby group study showed U.S. consumer confidence
had hit an eight-month high in December after jobs data released
last week showed new unemployment benefit applications at a
3-1/2 year low, but the outlook is not all rosy with housing
prices and manufacturing data still showing
weakness.
Italian government bonds face a key test this week ahead of
the year-end debt auction on Thursday, with 10-year bond yields
still sitting uncomfortably over the psychologically significant
threshold of 7 percent.
Falls were led by firms with high dividend yield rates, most
notably telecommunication issues.
SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service
provider, stumbled 6.29 percent, while KT Corp, the
country's second largest, skidded 4.78 percent.
Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.31 percent after
it said in a filing that it had decided on 350 billion won
($302.1 million) worth of total dividend payments.
Shares in Tong Yang Securities briefly shot up
as much as 12 percent during early trade on reports that Warren
Buffett's investment giant Berkshire Hathaway was mulling a
takeover of the firm, but wiped out the entire gain to inch 0.36
percent lower.
Steel Flower Co Ltd, a manufacturer of
industrial-grade steel pipes, saw its shares rise 2.18 percent
after it announced that POSCO was investing 17.4
billion won ($15 million) in the firm through share purchases.
Marine transportation shares advanced, with Korea Line Corp
rising 3.51 percent and Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co
up 1.53 percent, as a new vessel alliance in the
Europe-East Asia shipping lane improved the industry
outlook.
North Korea staged a huge funeral procession for deceased
former leader Kim Jong-il in the streets of the capital
Pyongyang on Wednesday, pictures broadcast by North Korean state
television showed.
Offshore investors were net buyers for a fourth consecutive
session, purchasing 35.8 billion won worth of shares while
institutions added 20.9 billion won worth.
The KOSPI 200 index was down 1.1 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ gained 0.73 percent.
Move on day -0.92 pct
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.0 pct
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1158.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)