* Ex-dividend day sparks profit-taking * Telecoms lead losses among high yield shares * Institutions net buyers for 4th straight session By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Dec 28 Seoul shares dipped on Wednesday as profit-seekers cashed in following the last dividend payments of the year, although losses were capped by light trading and positive U.S. data. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.92 percent lower at 1,825.12 points. "Investors were seen cashing in on ex-dividend day and settling their books and accounts as they approach the end of the year, and following through on adjustments after last week's steep gains," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities. A business lobby group study showed U.S. consumer confidence had hit an eight-month high in December after jobs data released last week showed new unemployment benefit applications at a 3-1/2 year low, but the outlook is not all rosy with housing prices and manufacturing data still showing weakness. Italian government bonds face a key test this week ahead of the year-end debt auction on Thursday, with 10-year bond yields still sitting uncomfortably over the psychologically significant threshold of 7 percent. Falls were led by firms with high dividend yield rates, most notably telecommunication issues. SK Telecom, South Korea's largest mobile service provider, stumbled 6.29 percent, while KT Corp, the country's second largest, skidded 4.78 percent. Shinhan Financial Group fell 2.31 percent after it said in a filing that it had decided on 350 billion won ($302.1 million) worth of total dividend payments. Shares in Tong Yang Securities briefly shot up as much as 12 percent during early trade on reports that Warren Buffett's investment giant Berkshire Hathaway was mulling a takeover of the firm, but wiped out the entire gain to inch 0.36 percent lower. Steel Flower Co Ltd, a manufacturer of industrial-grade steel pipes, saw its shares rise 2.18 percent after it announced that POSCO was investing 17.4 billion won ($15 million) in the firm through share purchases. Marine transportation shares advanced, with Korea Line Corp rising 3.51 percent and Hanjin Shipping Holdings Co up 1.53 percent, as a new vessel alliance in the Europe-East Asia shipping lane improved the industry outlook. North Korea staged a huge funeral procession for deceased former leader Kim Jong-il in the streets of the capital Pyongyang on Wednesday, pictures broadcast by North Korean state television showed. Offshore investors were net buyers for a fourth consecutive session, purchasing 35.8 billion won worth of shares while institutions added 20.9 billion won worth. The KOSPI 200 index was down 1.1 percent while the junior KOSDAQ gained 0.73 percent. Move on day -0.92 pct 12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011 Change on yr -11.0 pct All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1158.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)