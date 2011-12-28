SEOUL, Dec 29 Seoul shares are seen
retreating on Thursday after Wall Street fell overnight on
renewed debt and liquidity concerns in the euro zone.
The euro hit a 10-year low vs the yen and near a 1-year low
vs the dollar on stop loss selling in a thin holiday market,
after data showed that banks were hoarding the cash recently
lent out by European Central Bank at cut rates, reviving fears
of a liquidity crunch.
Even the halving of Italy's short-term bond yields failed to
provide support, with investors closely eyeing the outcome of an
8.5 billion euro auction of longer-dated notes on Thursday,
which include 3-year and 10-year bonds.
South Korea's industrial output unexpectedly fell in
November, government data showed early on Thursday, missing
forecasts and underscoring sluggish global
demand.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.92 percent to close at 1,825.12 points on Wednesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:14 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,249.64 -1.25% -15.790
USD/JPY 77.96 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.921 -- -0.080
SPOT GOLD $1,555.34 0.01% 0.150
US CRUDE $99.57 -1.75% -1.770
DOW JONES 12151.41 -1.14% -139.94
ASIA ADRS 111.17 -1.45% -1.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St ends 5-day rally on new concerns about Euro
*Europe worries spur safe-haven buy in thin volume
*Euro near 1-year low vs dollar, 10-year low vs yen
*Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback
**STOCKS TO WATCH**
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP
According to local media, Shinhan Financial Group is looking to
establish a new banking affiliate for the operation of Tomato
Savings Bank after successfully bidding for the ailing
lender.
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD
Woori Finance Holdings announced late Wednesday that it was
considering a bid for Tong Yang Life Insurance but
had yet to make any concrete plans.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)